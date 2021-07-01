Peterborough United re-signed striker Jack Marriott, three years after he left London Road to join Derby County.

Marriott joined Derby for an undisclosed fee in 2018 after scoring 33 goals in all competitions for Posh the previous season.

However, he was released by the Rams this summer and has now opted to move back to Peterborough - despite interest from a number of other Championship clubs.

The 26-year-old has agreed a three-year contract at Posh and becomes their third signing of the summer so far.

"For me, it was an absolute no-brainer to bring him back to the club," manager Darren Ferguson said.

“He is a good player who has experience in the Championship, and I think he will be a really strong addition to our group. Jack obviously knows the club, but it is a different club to the one he was with before.

"It is a great signing for us, and I am very much looking forward to working with him."

Marriott added: "As everyone knows, I love it at Peterborough so it was very straight-forward, listening to Barry Fry and the manager’s plans, it was very exciting and I am delighted to be here."