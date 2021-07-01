A burglar from Cambridgeshire who was shopped in by his mother has been jailed.

Police released CCTV images of Michael Deloughery from Trumpington following a burglary in Carlton Way, Cambridge on 19 November last year.

Ring doorbell footage showed the 31-year-old and another man with a crowbar outside the property before they smashed their way into the flat through a window.

Deloughery’s mother saw the image and called police to identify her son.

At Cambridge Crown Court Deloughery was sentenced to two years and one month in prison after pleading guilty to burglary with intent.

He also pleaded guilty to a burglary and theft of a motor vehicle in January 2019 when he broke into a house in Peasenhall in Suffolk.