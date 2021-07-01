Suffolk athlete prepares to represent Team GB at the Olympics

Play video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Donovan Blake

A mother of three from Suffolk will head off to Japan in just ten days time as part of GB's Boxing squad head of the Olympics.

Charley Davison is one of eleven chosen to compete at the Games.

Her progress will be followed not only by her friends and family in Lowestoft, but also by members of her boxing club in Attleborough, Norfolk.

Last month the 27-year-old competed in a Tokyo European Olympic qualifying event in Paris.

She ended the tournament with a silver medal in the women's flyweight division after losing out to Turkey's Buse Naz Cakiroglu and a Team GB ticket to Tokyo.

After the final, Charley tweeted: "I’m determined to make my dreams come true and my kids proud."

It's benefitted me this extra year pushed back because I think I've gained so much experience in being new on the team. I've gained so much more experience, it's given me a bit of a little boost. I've been able to come up here every week. Go to a tournament in Serbia, training camps. So for me it's been good. I've just kept focussed the whole way through..and gained all that experience. Charley Davison

Charley says it's lovely to have so much support from her home town.

"For such a small town, I've had so much support from people I didn't even realise. Not just family but friends. I've been into shops and had to get my watch batteries fitted and he noticed me. I went to the Post Office, the lady in there noticed me. It's nice to be recognised for what you are doing"