Two arrested over 1981 murder investigation
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was killed near Leighton Buzzard nearly 40 years ago.
Carol Morgan, who was 36-years-old, was found at Morgan’s Store in Finch Crescent, Linslade, on August 13 1981.
A 70-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman from Brighton have now been arrested on both suspicion of her murder and conspiracy to murder.
It is currently being investigated by the forces Cold Case Unit who look at unsolved deaths.
The pair are currently in police custody for questioning.