Two arrested over 1981 murder investigation

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was killed near Leighton Buzzard nearly 40 years ago.

Carol Morgan, who was 36-years-old, was found at Morgan’s Store in Finch Crescent, Linslade, on August 13 1981.

A 70-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman from Brighton have now been arrested on both suspicion of her murder and conspiracy to murder.

Carol was found dead on the outskirts of Leighton Buzzard.

It is currently being investigated by the forces Cold Case Unit who look at unsolved deaths.

While no-one has ever been charged in connection with Carol’s death we remain committed to bringing those responsible to justice and finding out the truth for her family. I want people to know that no murder investigation is ever closed. Our Cold Case Unit reviews every unsolved murder and works tirelessly to explore all investigative opportunities which are available. Detective Chief Inspector Carl Foster

The pair are currently in police custody for questioning.