Your weather pictures from around the Anglia region in July 2021

Poppies in Suffolk on Thursday the 1st of July 2021 Credit: David Bradley

July 2021

A selection of stunning images of the weather in the Anglia region July 2021.

Sunshine in Felixstowe on Thursday the 1st of July 2021 Credit: Stephen Squirrell
Grey skies in Suffolk on Thursday the 1st of July 2021
Sunshine along the coast of Suffolk on Thursday the 1st of July 2021 Credit: Stephen Squirrell
Poppies on a cloudy day in Suffolk on Thursday the 1st of July 2021 Credit: Mr Blue Sky
Crops under the skies near Clacton on Sea on Thursday the 1st of July 2021 Credit: Craig Williams
A field of crops in Cambridgeshire on Thursday the 1st of July 2021 Credit: @glynpierson
Buttercups on a cloud day in Waldringfield on Thursday the 1st of July 2021 Credit: Paul Coates
A boat graveyard in Suffolk on Thursday the 1st of July 2021 Credit: Stephen Squirrell
Sunrise over the Fens on Thursday the 1st of July 2021 Credit: David Bradley
A misty start at sunrise on Thursday the 1st of July 2021 in Great Chesterfield, Essex Credit: Joanne Joyce
Poppies in a field in The Fens on Thursday the 1st of July 2021 Credit: David Bradley
Poppies in Elmswell, Suffolk on Thursday the 1st of July 2021 Credit: David Openshaw
Grey skies and a field of flowers over Nether Heyford, Northamptonshire on Thursday the 1st of July 2021 Credit: Mr Blue Sky
Cloudy skies over Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire on Thursday the 1st of July 2021 Credit: @glynpierson
Sunrise in Ely on Thursday the 1st of July 2021 Credit: @VeronicaJoPo
Beach huts in Suffolk on Thursday the 1st of July 2021 Credit: @TractorWalking
Cirrus clouds over Suffolk on Thursday the 1st of July 2021 Credit: @Victorthevole
A mixture of cloud types in Hertfordshire Credit: Carla Sears
Sunny spells in Hertfordshire on Thursday the 1st of July 2021 Credit: Carla Sears

