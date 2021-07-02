Coroner told man shot dead by police was suspected of murdering neighbour

A man shot dead by police in Milton Keynes is suspected of murdering a neighbour who went to the aid of a child thought to be in danger, a coroner's court has heard.

Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am last Saturday June 26.

Kelvin Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after a policeofficer fired four shots, Milton Keynes Coroner's Court was told.

Inquests into the deaths of Mr Woodcock and Mr Igweani were opened at twoseparate hearings this morning (Friday July 2nd).

Speaking at the opening of the inquest into Mr Woodcock's death, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik from Thames Valley Police major crime unit, said Mr Igweani was suspected of murdering Mr Woodcock.

He said police received a 999 call reporting an ongoing disturbance at Two MileAsh at about 9.40am, adding:

Neighbours had reported hearing a female screaming and shouting for help. A female and a young child had managed to flee the address prior to police arrival. However, Richard Woodcock, from a neighbouring property, had gone to the address to help save a young boy, as it was believed he was still in the property, and at risk of significant harm Det Ch Insp Stuart Blaik

Mr Blaik said police were unable to get in as the door was locked, but firearms officers, who responded to the incident in an unarmed capacity to provide urgent support, forced their way in.

The found the body of Mr Woodcock on the floor and "a distressed young child within the address," Mr Blaik said.

Mr Blaik said another man, now known to be Mr Igweani, "immediately became aggressive" towards the officers. They fired a taser at him, but Det Ch Insp Blaik said this was 'ineffective' and he managed to barricade himself within the main bedroom.

The court heard armed officers then tried to gain entry to that room.

A child could be heard crying, along with the sounds of an ongoing assault. Entry was gained to the bedroom, at which point a police firearm was discharged. Det Ch Insp Stuart Blaik

Police officers and ambulance staff gave first aid, but said Mr Igweani was declared dead at 10.33am.

"Kelvin Igweani is suspected of the murder of Richard Woodcock and the seriousassault of the young male child within the address," he told the court.

Mr Blaik confirmed a post-mortem examination had taken place at Milton KeynesUniversity Hospital and the medical cause of death for Mr Woodcock was given astraumatic head injuries.

Coroner Tom Osborne adjourned the inquest to November 18, when he hopes to seta date for the full inquest. Mr Osborne said he knew that Mr Woodcock was "a very popular man" within Milton Keynes Council.

In a statement, Milton Keynes Council, said: "Richard was a much valued member of our team. Our thoughts are with Richard's family and loved ones, and with his colleagues who will miss him greatly."

Speaking at the opening of the inquest into Mr Igweani's death, David Bannister from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the IOPC was aware that Thames Valley Police received a 999 call concerning a domestic incident.

He told the hearing that the IOPC has viewed body-worn video evidence and seen that the armed officers forced entry into the property, and immediately came across a dead man. He said: "They were then confronted by Mr Kelvin Igweani and Taser was discharged. ThisTaser discharge was ineffective. Mr Igweani moved to another room in the address and closed the door. The officers identified that Mr Igweani was in the room with a young child.

The officers heard noises from the room, and believed that Mr Igweani was harming the child. The officers forced entry into the room. As officers gained entry into this room, Mr Igweani moved towards them, and one officer fired four shots. David Bannister, IOPC

The coroner adjourned the inquest to November 17, when a pre-inquest review maytake place. A date was not set for the full inquest hearing.