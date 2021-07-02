Play video

The parents of Harry Dunn say they need to learn more about their son's final hours whilst pursing a civil claim in America against their son's alleged killer.

19-year-old Harry was hit by a car being driven by Anne Sacoloas outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire back in August 2019.

His parents, Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles, say they have to know the details of what happened to help them rebuild their lives.

We believe you can't ever truly try to re-build what shattered lives we've got without knowing all of that and without having some justice and some closure. The civil case will help us gain some of that but ultimately we still stand by what we've always said that Anne needs to do what you and I would have to do and face the UK justice system. Charlotte Charles, Harry's mum

Harry Dunn Credit: ITV News Anglia

Tim and Charlotte flew to Washington DC this week to give evidence under oath as part of a damages claim against their son’s alleged killer.

They will face lawyers acting on behalf of suspect Anne Sacoolas, who left the UK after diplomatic immunity was asserted on her behalf following Harry's death.

The 43-year-old was charged with causing the teenager’s death by dangerous driving after her departure from the UK, but an extradition request was rejected by the US State Department in January last year.

The civil claim is one of a number of legal processes the Dunn family have entered into. Credit: ITV News

Sacoolas, who will also be required to give legal testimony by July 23 as part of the civil claim, has the option to be present when Mrs Charles and Mr Dunn are deposed.

The depositions will form part of the “discovery” process in the Dunn family’s claim, in which correspondence and documentation relevant to the case will be handed over ahead of a trial at the end of the year.

The civil claim is one of a number of legal processes the Dunn family have entered into in order to secure justice for their son.

Anne Sacoolas Credit: ITV News Anglia

It comes after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said last month that while the US has blocked the extradition of Anne Sacoolas to face charges stemming from the collision, the path is now clear for the UK to push for a form of "virtual trial or process" to provide accountability and justice for Mr Dunn's family.

Mr Raab told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The US has not agreed to the extradition, but the path is clear for the legal authorities in the UK to approach Anne Sacoolas's lawyers - without any problem from the US government - to see whether some kind of virtual trial or process could allow some accountability and some solace and some justice for the Dunn family. I would like to see some accountability. I think the family deserve no less."

Dominic Raab says he would like to see some accountability as the family 'deserve no less'. Credit: ITV News

