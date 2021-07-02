Hospital to get £15m revamp of Emergency Department

Health chiefs have unveiled plans for a £15m revamp the Emergency Department at Stevenage's Lister Hospital.

The work, which should get underway later this year, will see the creation of a new entrance, more efficient triage facilities, better access to X-ray services and more capacity in assessment areas.

And there will also be a dedicated space for the 'increasing number' of patients who arrive at the department in need of mental health support.

The plans were highlighted to the annual general meeting of the East and North Herts NHS Trust on Wednesday (June 30) by chief operating officer Julie Anne Smith, she said:

Once completed we will see better utilisation of our ward space, better flow for patients and staff, an improved look and feel and improved digital adoption. This will result in improved patient care a better patient experience and improved safety and outcomes. Julie Anne Smith

Ms Smith said that the pandemic had posed significant challenges to the hospital:

"We absolutely know that the challenges we faced and new ways of working will absolutely continue for sometime yet.

Staff working at the Emergency Department at Lister Hospital Credit: ITV News Anglia

"But we are in a really strong position to continue on that recovery journey. And we remain responsive and adaptive to our patients needs.

"We are listening to our patients to find out what matters to them and we are using population health data to support service design.

"This means our services constantly evolve to meet the changing needs of our patients."

