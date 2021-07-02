'Macaaaaw Blimey': Does this Predicting Parrot hold the secret to the Euros?

Play video

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Well, yes, actually it’s a bird.

But Eva the Macaw from Northamptonshire has special powers - to predict the outcomes of football matches.

Whilst Bristol has its psychic pigs, Russia has its forecasting feline, Kent has a Mystic Malibu the pony and who could forget Paul the Octopus? Yes there really are this many.

Paul the octopus correctly predicted a string of matches in the 2010 World Cup. Credit: PA Images

The blue bird is based at Wicksteed Park near Kettering - most recently she guessed that England would beat Germany, despite many not sharing her confidence before the match.

England went on to win 2-0.

Credit: Wicksteed Park

Eva is now gearing up for her next big prediction ahead of England V Ukraine on Saturday (3 July).

ITV Anglia will be sure to keep you up to date with Eva’s next guess.