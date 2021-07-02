Nessun Law-ma: Tenor swaps the stage for role as real life singing detective
Gilbert and Sullivan may have believed that a Policeman's lot was not a happy one, but a former opera singer is hoping to prove them wrong.
Canadian-born tenor Daniel Auchincloss has appeared at Glyndebourne and the Royal Opera House, but rather than follow the path of a Pavarotti, its the path of a detective with Hertfordshire Police he's decided to pursue.
The 48-year-old was one of 17 student police officers welcomed to have graduated from the force's Accelerated Detective Constable programme.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic inspired him to change professions:
“I had always been interested in working for the police, and when the pandemic completely decimated the arts, with months of booked work disappearing overnight, it gave me the incentive to explore a new path.
He'll officially start work as a detective on Monday. The student detectives also include a former financial analyst, a recruitment manager, an ex-Cabinet Officer advisor, a church youth and outreach worker and a number of graduates.