Nessun Law-ma: Tenor swaps the stage for role as real life singing detective

Gilbert and Sullivan may have believed that a Policeman's lot was not a happy one, but a former opera singer is hoping to prove them wrong.

Canadian-born tenor Daniel Auchincloss has appeared at Glyndebourne and the Royal Opera House, but rather than follow the path of a Pavarotti, its the path of a detective with Hertfordshire Police he's decided to pursue.

Daniel in a production of L’infedeltà Delusa Credit: danielauchincloss.com

The 48-year-old was one of 17 student police officers welcomed to have graduated from the force's Accelerated Detective Constable programme.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic inspired him to change professions:

“I had always been interested in working for the police, and when the pandemic completely decimated the arts, with months of booked work disappearing overnight, it gave me the incentive to explore a new path.

My friends and family have all been extremely supportive of this change. It came as a bit of a surprise to some, but everyone has been encouraging, and my 8 year old daughter is extremely proud of me and my new career. Funnily enough, I know two other singers who have taken a similar path, and they’ve been a great help to me Daniel Auchincloss

He'll officially start work as a detective on Monday. The student detectives also include a former financial analyst, a recruitment manager, an ex-Cabinet Officer advisor, a church youth and outreach worker and a number of graduates.