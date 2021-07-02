No thanks can be enough: Mum speaks about man who saved her son's life
Watch our report from Siri Hampapur
A mother from Norfolk has spoken of the terryfying moment her 9 year old son nearly died choking on a sweet.
Kayleigh Hurren was at a petrol station in Wymondham when Archie stopped breathing. Luckily a volunteer for Norfolk Accident and Rescue Service stepped in to save Archie's life.
Kayleigh pulled into the petrol station on Tuesday, just before the football match between England and Germany.
It was then Archie stopped breathing and turned blue after a sweet got stuck in his throat.
By a stroke of luck, trained medic and volunteer for Norfolk Accident and Rescue service, Steve Maddams happened to be coming out of the shop
The Air ambulance arrived at the scene but wasn't needed
As a way of thanking Steve for his efforts Kayleigh is now fundraising for the charity, so far she's raised 400 pounds, a small gesture to help the service that saved her son's life.
Archie was back home in time to watch the England match against Germany, and he hopes one day he'll be playing for England rather than watching them