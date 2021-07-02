No thanks can be enough: Mum speaks about man who saved her son's life

Play video

Watch our report from Siri Hampapur

A mother from Norfolk has spoken of the terryfying moment her 9 year old son nearly died choking on a sweet.

Kayleigh Hurren was at a petrol station in Wymondham when Archie stopped breathing. Luckily a volunteer for Norfolk Accident and Rescue Service stepped in to save Archie's life.

Archie Nelson Credit: ITV Anglia

Kayleigh pulled into the petrol station on Tuesday, just before the football match between England and Germany.

It was then Archie stopped breathing and turned blue after a sweet got stuck in his throat.

Time just stops and I didn't know what I was doing I just went into blind panic. I am sat there watching my child lose colour and thinking is he going to die, what is happening, how long has he not been breathing for, I was absolutely petrified Kayleigh Hurren

Kayleigh Hurren Credit: ITV Anglia

By a stroke of luck, trained medic and volunteer for Norfolk Accident and Rescue service, Steve Maddams happened to be coming out of the shop

It is simply right place right time. There must be someone looking down on us because for me to be here at the same time as Archie was choking and chokings can go very wrong very quickly Steve Maddams

Steve Maddams Credit: ITV Anglia

The Air ambulance arrived at the scene but wasn't needed

I was well scared like I thought I wasn't going to make it because if Steve wasn't there I wouldn't be here. It was just that bad level where you feel like you're going to explode Archie Nelson

As a way of thanking Steve for his efforts Kayleigh is now fundraising for the charity, so far she's raised 400 pounds, a small gesture to help the service that saved her son's life.

Archie was back home in time to watch the England match against Germany, and he hopes one day he'll be playing for England rather than watching them