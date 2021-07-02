Off-duty responder saves 9-year-old boy who choked on a sweet at a petrol station in Norfolk
A mother from Norfolk says her son owes his life to an off duty first responder who stepped in when he choked on a sweet.
Kayleigh Hurren was at a petrol station in Wymondham when her son Archie turned blue and stopped breathing.
By chance a member of the Norfolk Accident Rescue service was there and stepped in before the emergency services arrived.
Trainee medic Steve Maddams said he was "in the right place at the right time" when he spotted nine-year-old Archie struggling to breathe.
Kayleigh has now begun fundraising for the Norfolk Accident and Rescue Service (NARS), where Mr Maddams volunteers.
NARS has been running for 51 years and provides medical care to victims of serious trauma and other medical emergencies throughout Norfolk.
It receives no Government funding and relies entirely upon charitable donations.
So far Kayleigh has raised over £200.