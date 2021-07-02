A mother from Norfolk says her son owes his life to an off duty first responder who stepped in when he choked on a sweet.

Kayleigh Hurren was at a petrol station in Wymondham when her son Archie turned blue and stopped breathing.

By chance a member of the Norfolk Accident Rescue service was there and stepped in before the emergency services arrived.

Trainee medic Steve Maddams said he was "in the right place at the right time" when he spotted nine-year-old Archie struggling to breathe.

I went to the shop before the England game to grab snacks and I noticed a boy choking and his mum screaming for help. I immediately helped and, with the training I've got, I dislodged the sweet out of his mouth, then I called for help on my radio. Steve Maddams, Trainee Medic

It happened on Monday 28th of June. Archie was very pleased to be home in time to watch England beat Germany in the Euros. Credit: PA

Had it been a few seconds later and I got out of that car to go in the shop or had Steve not decided to fill up his car and get his snacks, then I could have lost my son. Kayleigh Hurren, Archie's mum

Archie's mum has now begun fundraising for the Norfolk Accident and Rescue Service. Credit: PA

Kayleigh has now begun fundraising for the Norfolk Accident and Rescue Service (NARS), where Mr Maddams volunteers.

NARS has been running for 51 years and provides medical care to victims of serious trauma and other medical emergencies throughout Norfolk.

It receives no Government funding and relies entirely upon charitable donations.

So far Kayleigh has raised over £200.