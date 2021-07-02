ParalympicsGB announce swimming squad ahead of the Tokyo Games

Six athletes from across the Anglia region will be going for gold at the Paralympics in Tokyo after the Para-swimming squad was announced in Manchester.

The squad boasts 11 returning Paralympians and 12 debutants, will be on the plane bound for Japan later this summer.

Among the returning athletes is Northamptonshire's Ellie Robinson who won gold at Rio 2016.

Also returning for another crack at the top step of the podium is Jessica-Jane Applegate. The Norfolk swimmer is to compete in her third games.

47 Total swimming medals won at Rio Paralympics 2016

Also heading to Tokyo are Jordan Catchpole from Beccles in Suffolk, plus Ellie Challis, 17, from Tendring in Essex, who's never competed outside of the UK.

Ellie Challis will be competing in the 50m back stroke, 50m breast stroke, 50m and 100m freestyle Credit: ITV News

I’ve been on a program with swim England since I was about, It’s starting to feel real now. With the selection being out and finally being announced, it's starting to feel real. It was a shock because you’re getting told you have a good chance but then you don’t want to make yourself think you’re going because you never know, so finally getting the confirmation I was going was a really good day. Ellie Challis

Our swimmers have faced a host of challenges in training for the games, Jessica-Jane Applegate was forced to swim in a jacuzzi as part of her preparations.

Swimming in a loaned jacuzzi

That's something Grace Harvey from Ware in Hertfordshire can identify with.

The 22-year-old is also competing in her first Olympics. The swimmer, who says team-mate Ellie Simmonds is her sporting hero explained how she's been getting ready for the games.

I think the postponement worked in my favour a little bit initially it was a conundrum of how can I swim without a swimming pool? I was taking my Jim rings down to the local car park in the evening like I got some weird looks but I got a paddling pool in the garden and did some static swimming in my wetsuit with the coaches on zoom but I enjoyed it so much. Grace Harvey

Another debutant is Northamptonshire youngster - Maisie Summers-Newton. The 18-year-old broke the world record for the 200m medley at the 2019 World Championships, and brought home a medal of each colour.

British Para-Swimming Performance Director, Chris Furber told the ParlympicsGB website: : “The last 18 months have been challenging for everyone in the country but thanks to the Elite sport exemption we have been able to maintain some consistency in our preparation for Tokyo.

“The team is a terrific blend of knowledge and experience with eleven swimmers having competed before at a Paralympic Games and twelve making their Paralympic Debut. Injury and Classification challenges have hit the team hard this season but we are determined to go to Tokyo and show the resilience to deliver our best possible performance.”

The rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will be staged from 24th August to 5th September.