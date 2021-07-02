Peterborough's Nene Park Trust awarded almost £2m from National Lottery Heritage Fund

The Nene Park Trust runs Ferry Meadows in Peterborough. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Nene Park Trust which runs Ferry Meadows in Peterborough has been awarded £1,965,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

It will pay for a community hub to help people connect with the outdoors- the 'Your Community Greenspace' project.

The money will be used to create a new community hub. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The 5 year project will include improved infrastructure, new events as well as community projects which will include:

  • Activities for 14-18 year olds

  • Sensory walks

  • Companion walks for the isolated

  • Craft workshops

  • Tree planting with the Sikh community

Shailesh Vara, the MP for North West Cambridgeshire, has welcomed the news. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Shailesh Vara, the MP for North West Cambridgeshire, has welcomed the news, saying he hopes the money will help 'empower and engage our communities'.

