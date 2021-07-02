Peterborough's Nene Park Trust awarded almost £2m from National Lottery Heritage Fund
The Nene Park Trust which runs Ferry Meadows in Peterborough has been awarded £1,965,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
It will pay for a community hub to help people connect with the outdoors- the 'Your Community Greenspace' project.
The 5 year project will include improved infrastructure, new events as well as community projects which will include:
Activities for 14-18 year olds
Sensory walks
Companion walks for the isolated
Craft workshops
Tree planting with the Sikh community
Shailesh Vara, the MP for North West Cambridgeshire, has welcomed the news, saying he hopes the money will help 'empower and engage our communities'.
