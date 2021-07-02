The Nene Park Trust which runs Ferry Meadows in Peterborough has been awarded £1,965,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

It will pay for a community hub to help people connect with the outdoors- the 'Your Community Greenspace' project.

The money will be used to create a new community hub. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The 5 year project will include improved infrastructure, new events as well as community projects which will include:

Activities for 14-18 year olds

Sensory walks

Companion walks for the isolated

Craft workshops

Tree planting with the Sikh community

Shailesh Vara, the MP for North West Cambridgeshire, has welcomed the news. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Shailesh Vara, the MP for North West Cambridgeshire, has welcomed the news, saying he hopes the money will help 'empower and engage our communities'.

I am very pleased that Nene Park Trust has been awarded this generous amount by the National Lottery Heritage Fund to help empower and engage our communities and build on making Ferry Meadows an inclusive community hub. We are very fortunate to have such a diverse range of cultures within our community and the project will help bring those communities together and enhance the existing facilities. Shailesh Vara, MP for North West Cambridgeshire

