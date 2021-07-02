Peterborough United have signed former loanee Josh Knight on a permanent deal from Premier League side Leicester City.

The defender previously had two loan spells with Posh, making 34 appearances.

He also had a productive loan stint at Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship last season where he played 37 times as the Chairboys took their relegation fight to the final day of the campaign.

The 23-year-old is the second former player to re-sign for the club in recent days following the return of striker Jack Marriott on Thursday.

Like Marriott, Knight has agreed a three-year deal after Posh negotiated an undisclosed fee with Leicester.

“He ticks every box and the most pleasing thing for us, is that it is a permanent deal. We have had him on a couple of loans before, so it is great to be able to say he is ours," manager Darren Ferguson said.

“He predominantly played as a centre half at Wycombe, that is his favoured position so that is the position we are bringing him in as, but I know he can play midfield so that is a bonus.

“The boy is delighted to be back, the lads are also delighted he is back I have to say and another bonus is that he already knows how I want to play. He doesn’t need time to bed in."