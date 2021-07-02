Two released under investigation in historic murder inquiry

Two people arrested in connection with the death of a woman near Leighton Buzzard nearly 40 years ago have been released under investigation.

Carol Morgan, who was 36-years-old, was found at Morgan’s Store in Finch Crescent, Linslade, on August 13 1981.

Morgan's store was in Linslade, on the outskirts of Leighton Buzzard

A 70-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman from Brighton were arrested on Wednesday (June 30)both suspicion of her murder and conspiracy to murder. They have since been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

It is currently being investigated by the forces Cold Case Unit who look at unsolved deaths.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for any information.Anyone with any details, no matter how small, is asked to contact the dedicated Operation Markdown incident room number on 01480 422796.