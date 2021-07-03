Essex father clapped out of hospital after five months fighting Covid

A father of two from Essex has been discharged from the Royal Papworth Hospital after five months of fighting Covid.

Rajinder Singh spent 132 days on an ECMO oxygen machine - often described as an "artifical lung" - that's the longest for any patient at the Cambridge hospital.

ECMO been used as a last hope for patients in the fight against coronavirus when other forms of ventilation have proven unsuccessful.

The 38-year-old will now continue his recovery closer to home and his young family.

"The staff have been so good to me," said Rajinder, who is a double glazing fitter.

"They have been kind, compassionate and helpful. They treated me like a member of their own family and I consider them my friends.

"Throughout my stay, my family were always spoken to and given updates on my condition, sometimes multiple times a day.

"I'm not going home yet but I'll be a few miles from my home so hopefully it will be easier for my wife to visit me more often.

I feel stronger every day. I can't wait to see my children and give them a hug. I've missed them so much. Rajinder SIngh

Rajinder was put into an induced coma in January from which he awoke in April.

During his stay he's been cared for by hundreds of members of staff, from nurses to doctors and perfusionists to pharmacists.

"Before COVID-19, it would have been unfathomable to support a patient on ECMO for so long," saod Jo-anne Fowles, Consultant Nurse for ECMO and Critical Care at Royal Papworth Hospital.

"For context, the average length of time for our patients supported on ECMO pre COVID was about 14 days. During the first surge in spring 2020, the average time for our COVID-19 patients on ECMO was extended to more like 30 days, but some patients needed much longer.

"During the past five months all the staff who work on critical care have got to know Rajinder well.

"To see his condition improve to the point where we could discharge him to our colleagues on our respiratory ward and then back to his local hospital is wonderful."