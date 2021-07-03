Tractor history ready to bought at auction in Bishop's Stortford
More than 90 rare and vintage tractors are up for auction near Bishop’s Stortford.
The Shrubbs Farm Collection is one of the most comprehensive ever to come to market.
It was curated by farmer Martin Liddell and his father over the course of 40 years.
Auctioneers Cheffins said it has had tens of thousands of views online, from buyers looking for a piece of history.
"We've got a very rare County, which is a 1474, short-nose they call it, it's a 1983. There's also a Northrup 5046, which is a prototype machine," he added.
The sale takes place today online and on-site at Shrubbs Farm.