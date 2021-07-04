Play video

Watch Matthew Bamber starting his mammoth task

The Fridge Hiker aka Matthew Bamber from Bedfordshire has taken on a new challenge, to walk even further to raise money for a King's Lynn charity.

Matthew has tackled a 24-hour fridge hike in aid of Scotty's Little Soldiers which supports children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the Armed Forces.

The 46-year-old dad took part in the Peak District Ultra Challenge walking a total of 100km in 24 hours, complete with a four stone fridge strapped to his back.

It was one of those crazy ideas you have while sat in the garden having a beer. Matthew Bamber, The Fridge Hiker

Matthew started his fridge hiking obsession just over six years ago.

"At the time, I had been watching the Invictus Games and was so inspired by the Forces men and women taking part that I thought, I want to do something challenging to help the Armed Forces community," he said.

"What a lot of people don't know is that a soldier's backpack weighs the same as a fridge, but because all you see is a backpack you don't necessarily realise how heavy it is," he added.

Scotty's Little Soldiers is a charity dedicated to supporting children and young people (0 to 25 years) who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.

Army widow Nikki Scott, set up the charity in 2010 after her husband, Corporal Lee Scott, was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2009, leaving behind two young children - Kai was 5 and Brooke was just 7 months.