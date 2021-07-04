Ed Sheeran stuns award winning Bedfordshire nurse with surprise appearance

Play video

Watch Becky Bedford being bowled over by a surprise appearance by Ed Sheeran.

A Bedfordshire nurse already overwhelmed by winning a prestigious award, was further stunned when Ed Sheeran turned up to congratulate her.

The moment is caught on video as Becky Bedford, winner of this year's WellChild Best Nurse, is being interviewed about receiving her gong.

Becky is a Clinical Nurse Specialist for Epilepsy and Neurodisability at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. She was picked from hundreds of nominations from across the UK to win.

The awards celebrate the resilience of children living with serious illnesses or complex conditions and honour the dedication of those individuals who go the extra mile to help these children and their families. The Awards are run by WellChild, the national charity for seriously ill children.