Family pays tribute to "best father" who died rescuing a child

The family of a man from Milton Keynes who police believe was killed while trying to rescue a child have said they are "immensely proud" of him.

Richard Woodcock, 38, died during an incident in Denmead, in Two Mile Ash on Saturday June 26.

In a statement, his family said, "We are devastated that Richard has been taken from us in such circumstances but we are also so immensely proud of the sacrifice that he has made to try and save a little boy’s life."

His wife added that it had been a blessing to share her life with him.

She described him as her, "dearest friend, my biggest love, my soul mate. My kind, generous, funny, clever, cheeky husband."

“Thank you for loving me and being the best father to our children. I’ll love you and cherish our time together forever,” she added.

His actions on Saturday morning were the type of man he was and that is how we would like him remembered. “A lot of people loved Richard, probably more than he ever realised, and he will be a huge loss to all of his friends, family and work colleagues. Richard Woodcock's family

Thames Valley Police found Richard Woodcock's body when they forced their way into the property after being called to a disturbance.

The incident happened on Saturday June 26 Credit: ITV Anglia

Another man, Kelvin Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after a police officer fired four shots.

Members of Richard Woodcock’s family have requested for their privacy to be respected and therefore do not wish to speak to the media at this difficult time.

Inquests into the deaths of Mr Woodcock and Mr Igweani were opened at two separate hearings and adjourned until November.