Fishing industry leaders call on owners and skippers to give their opinions

Fishing vessel owners and skippers in the east are being asked to take part in a major survey into how the industry's performed since Brexit and the pandemic.

It's carried out by the public body, Seafish, which supports the Seafood Industry.

They want to find out how businesses are doing financially and who works in the fishing crews.

Researchers will be visiting ports and harbours to survey people over the summer.

With the easing of covid restrictions, researchers will visit ports and harbours in person over the summer, unlike last year.

Marta Moran-Quintana, an economic analyst at Seafish hoped that owners and skippers would be willing to speak with the researchers about their experiences.

"The fleet survey provides data which is useful to the industry at all levels. From national federations seeking to influence government to individual owners making decisions for their business," she said.

"It's only by speaking with all types of fishing businesses that we can provide accurate, comprehensive and current data for the industry," Marta Moran-Quintana added.