Play video

Watch Rosie Horsefield, Women's 10K winner, speaking about her event

500 competitors have taken part in the Trail running festival in Thetford Forest this weekend.

Races range from a 3km family fun run to 12 and 24 hour endurance challenges.

Rosie Horsefield was the winner of the women's 10km event. She said it was amazing to be racing again after such a long time.

It's been nice to bring your family along and make a day of it Rosie Horsefield, Women's 10K winner

"It's a really beautiful trail, really enjoyed the run. Lovely to actually be running again," she said,

"I was supposed to be doing the 24 hour trail that got cancelled last year so it's been nice that this went ahead and we could come out and run today," Rosie Horsefield said.

As well as the competition, there was also music and other activities. Kelly Pepper the trail festival organiser said it was an all ages and all ability event.

It's the third year the festival has taken place and it's growing in popularity with organisers hoping to expand the event in the future.

Play video