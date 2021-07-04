Man left with life-changing injuries after 'vicious' Luton stabbing

A man has suffered life-changing injuries after being stabbed multiple times in Luton.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Dale Road at around 4pm yesterday (July 3).

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital.

The suspect is described as a black man, aged between 18 and 22. He was wearing dark trousers, a black hoody with a man bag underneath and carrying a speaker playing music. After the incident, he fled in the direction of Dallow Road.

Detective Sergeant Ben Stone said: “This is a very vicious attack that has left someone with life changing injuries.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have information to help us establish the identity of the offender.

“We would also ask people to check any dash cam footage in case it has captured something that could be of interest to our case.

“We believe this is an isolated incident and want to reassure the public that we won’t tolerate knife crime in our county and will do everything we can to find those responsible.”

Anyone with information can contact police through the force’s online reporting centre or by calling 101, quoting reference number 316 of 3 July.