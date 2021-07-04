Thousands turn out for Pink Ladies' Tractor Run

Play video

The 17th Ladies Tractor Road Run was as pink and popular as ever.

112 tractors took part – weaving through the villages and towns of north Suffolk and south Norfolk.

All the tractors are decorated in pink Credit: ITV News Anglia

Annie Chapman is the organiser: "The efforts these ladies make for the charity are brilliant", she says. "Everybody knows somebody affected by this cancer, it's at the forefront of everyone's mind. It's very scary and sadly we have lost a lot of ladies over the years to breast cancer and that's why we keep going."

The vehicles have all taken hours to decorate – from flamingos and flowers to balloons, bows and bras. Anything goes – as long as it’s pink.

All the women donned pink for their tractor rides Credit: ITV News Anglia

But of course beneath all this fun is a serious aim – to raise money and awareness for Cancer Research UK’s breast cancer appeal.

Since it began in 2004 the annual event has raised £734,000. This year they hope to have taken that beyond three quarters of a million pounds.

Every year around 11,500 women and 85 men die from breast cancer in the UK – that’s nearly 1,000 deaths a month, one every 45 minutes.

Many of those today, were riding in memory of friends and family. One is Jane Broomhall from south Norfolk. "Over the years the Run has become an annual tribute by participants to both those we love who have survived but also to those ladies we have loved and lost", she says. "For me, my closest friend in 2015 and, just two weeks ago, another close friend. We can never do enough."

The tractors were decorated in a variety of things including bows, balloons, bras and flowers. Credit: ITV News Anglia

And for those like Lynn Ainge – who’s survived the disease – the event is so important. “I’ve never felt such a range of emotions in one day – laughter, smiling, crying. It is so humbling to be part of it and as a survivor it means so much”.

The event is always a sight to behold and there are many smiles throughout the day, but intertwined with the decorations are many memories and stories.