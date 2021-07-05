Daily vaccination rate in the East of England falls to lowest level since Easter

The number of people vaccinated against coronavirus in the East of England was at its lowest level since the beginning of April with less than 15,000 getting an injection on Sunday.

The number of injections delivered does normally fall at the weekend but Sunday's figure of 14,903 was the lowest since Easter Sunday.

Over the past week an average of 25,000 injections have been delivered per day. In the middle of May as many as 60,000 jabs were being given each day.

Almost nine in ten adults in the Anglia region have had at least one dose of the life-saving vaccine so there is a declining number of people needing injections. But there are more than 600,000 adults in the East of England who have not had a single dose.

The government has pledged to deliver a first vaccine dose to all adults by 19 July and that would potentially mean more than 40,000 people a day would need an injection.

The number of coronavirus vaccines delivered on Sunday in the East of England was the lowest since Easter. Credit: PA Images

According to daily figures published by NHS England, there were 5,406 first dose injections given in the East of England on Sunday 4 July and 9,497 second doses.

The figures are based on provisional data and as many as 10% of injections are not reported on the same day and are included in the totals later.

Overall nearly 4.5 million people in the East of England have at least had their first coronavirus jab with nearly 3.4 million of them having both.

