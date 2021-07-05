Decision due on whether Cambridgeshire's NHS funded IVF service will restart

People in Cambridgeshire trying for a baby will find out today if fertility treatment will be offered on the NHS for the first time in more than four years.

NHS funded IVF treatment was suspended in the county in 2017 to save money.

Cambridgeshire is currently one of only three Clinical Commissioning Groups in the country which doesn't offer NHS-funded IVF.

Bourn Hall - the Cambridge centre which was the world's first IVF clinic when it opened in 1980 - used to treat NHS patients living in the county until funding was halted.

The clinic still treats NHS-funded patients from all of the neighbouring counties - Suffolk, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Norfolk and parts of Essex - but people in Cambridgeshire needing IVF have to fund their treatment themselves.

NHS funded IVF was suspended in Cambridgeshire in 2017 Credit: ITV

Infertility has a severe effect on mental health and can cause depression and relationship breakdown. Being unable to afford to access treatment also causes psychological distress. Dr Mike Macnamee, Bourn Hall's Chief Executive

"Other CCGs across the country manage to fund a fertility service and the 'right to try' is so important. Even if people are not successful they have the knowledge that they have done everything they could and can then move on with their lives," De Macnamee added.

The Clinical Commissioning Group Governing Body will meet to discuss the issues on Tuesday 6 July. Members of the public are welcome to join to observe part of the meeting.