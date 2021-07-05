Delta variant cases hit new high in the Anglia region - rising 87%

The number of coronavirus cases involving the more contagious Delta variant have increased again in the ITV Anglia region in the latest weekly figures.

According to data released by the Wellcome Sanger Institute in Cambridge, there were 1,327 cases of the Delta variant in the ITV Anglia region in the week to 26 June.

That compared with 710 cases in the previous week - an increase of 617 or 87%.

It's the highest weekly figure of Delta variant cases identified in the region with 1,131 cases in the week to 5 June and 1,142 the following week.

There is a time lag with the release of figures involving the Delta variant, formerly known as the Indian variant, because it takes longer to analyse the genetic make-up of the positive test sample.

There has been a surge in Covid cases across the region with positive tests doubling in a week.

The latest weekly data for all coronavirus cases in the Anglia region shows there were nearly 9,000 positive tests in the last week of June. That was up from 4,300 cases identified in the previous week - an increase of 108%.

Experts will be watching closely to see if the rising number of cases translates into a rising number of Covid casualties - people who become so ill they need to go to hospital.

Although hospital admissions are rising in the Anglia region, the increase is not as steep as the positive case numbers.

The government is expected to announce an easing of coronavirus restrictions on 19 July Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

On Friday 2 July, there were 82 patients being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals in the East of England, which was 13 more than on the previous Friday.

The government says there has been a "weakening" of the link between cases numbers and hospital admissions and deaths. That is down to the vaccination programme which has seen nearly 4.5 million people in the Eastern Counties having at least one injection. That is nearly nine in ten adults.

Scientists and medical experts have urged caution as Boris Johnson prepares to tear up England’s coronavirus rules on 19 July.

The Prime Minister will tell people that it will be left to their judgment how to reduce the risk posed by the virus, rather than expecting the Government to set out restrictions in law.

The interactive map shows the number of Delta variant cases in each local authority area in the ITV Anglia region in the past three weeks

The coronavirus infection rate in the Anglia region has doubled in the past week rising from 59 cases per 100,000 to 123 cases per 100,000 in the week to 30 June.

Cambridge has the highest infection rate with 337 cases per 100,000 - the highest it has been in the city since mid January.

During the coronavirus pandemic, ITV News is bringing you a regularly updated podcast with information, advice and analysis that you can trust.

Coronavirus: What You Need To Know features ITV News specialist correspondents plus guests covering key topics in-depth about the virus, plus regular Q&As with your questions answered on how the outbreak is impacting all areas of our lives.

You can listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify - or listen using the player below.