Great Yarmouth's Hippodrome Hippodrome cancels opening night due to clash with England game
The Hippodrome in Great Yarmouth has cancelled its opening night, due to the clash with the England semi-final football match on Wednesday night.
It is the first time in history that The Hippodrome will cancel a show for a Euro’s match, with producers saying they did not want customers to have to choose between what to watch.
Audiences will be able to rebook their seats as there are over 100 performances of their summer show running through the summer holidays up until September 19.