The Hippodrome in Great Yarmouth has cancelled its opening night, due to the clash with the England semi-final football match on Wednesday night.

It is the first time in history that The Hippodrome will cancel a show for a Euro’s match, with producers saying they did not want customers to have to choose between what to watch.

As soon as we went through, we had audience members contacting us in a real tough position, they were so excited to finally return to our summer show, but also didn't want to miss out on a chance to see England play in a semi-final. So, we thought that cancelling this performance and allowing people to move their tickets was the best decision. Jack Jay, Producer

Audiences will be able to rebook their seats as there are over 100 performances of their summer show running through the summer holidays up until September 19.