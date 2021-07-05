Mixed reaction across the east to news end of Covid restrictions in sight

Play video

Watch our report from Russell Hookey

There's been a mixed reaction across the east to news that the end of covid restrictions is within sight.

The Prime Minister has announced that virtually all measures taken over the last year to stem the spread of the virus will be scrapped on the 19th of July, although that decision will need to be rubber stamped next week.

That means:

No restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings

The end of the 1 metre plus rule

No legal requirement on face masks

The Prime Minister says it's a balanced approach, made possible by the successful vaccine rollout, but experts are concerned amid a rise in cases in all parts of the Anglia region.

At the Swan & Hedgehog pub in the centre of Ipswich there are mixed feelings about the lifting of restrictions.

Swan & Hedgehog pub Credit: ITV Anglia

They say on the one hand bringng back bar service would be far less labour intensive, but they intend to continue table service as well because that has been popular with some customers.

I think that could work in some sense but I do think we need clear guidelines once peole have had a few drinks they will start to become more relaxed in their own personal attitudes and beliefs at what they think they should do Alex Harvey, Barman, Swan & Hedgehog pub

The removal of restrictions is controversial, vaccination levels are high but rates of covid delta variant area also increasing.

Including at the Norwich campus of the UEA where students are being encouraged to get tested.

Play video

A mixed reaction from people in Cambridge

Scientists too are urging caution

Until the number of infections go down in my opinion we still need to continue with some measures, the vaccines are really important, but masks provide some protection too Dr Mike Weekes, Virologist, University of Cambridge

Play video

Watch an extended interview with Dr Mike Weekes

The Cambridge Blue Credit: ITV Anglia

At The Cambridge Blue, the landlord cannot wait to get rid of everything Covid related, from hand sanitizer to face masks, and is counting down the days until the 19th

It's been a long time coming, all my staff and most of the customers can't wait to come back into the pub, treat it like a pub, come up to the bar and get served, it's going to be great Jethro Scotcher-Littlechild, Landlord, The Cambridge Blue

Last week coivd cases in Cambridge were up 109 per cent on the previous week, that's 337 per 100,000 people. The highest infection rate in Cambridge since the weekend ending the 13th of January.

Across the East cases have doubled in the past week, but crucially thanks to mass vaccination, hospitalisations and deaths are not rising at the same rate as in previous waves.

Mash nightclub is being refurbished ready to open later this month Credit: ITV Anglia

At Mash night club they are preparing to reopen after 16 months,

Louise Holly is a parent as well as a business owner and her worst nightmare is a surge that leads to pupils off in September.