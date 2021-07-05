MK Dons striker Sam Nombe has completed a move to League Two side Exeter City for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan in the Championship at Luton Town but only made 11 appearances.

With his contract at MK Dons due to expire next summer, the Dons have decided to cash in to avoid potentially losing him on a free transfer in 12 months time.

Nombe scored six goals in 46 appearances for the Dons after coming through the club's academy.

“Sam is our first big signing of this recruitment window and one we’ve worked really hard on the last few weeks when we heard he was available," Exeter boss Matt Taylor said.

"Sam has a lot of pace and power but is raw at the moment. We have to change his potential into a consistent player and someone that will lead the line for us. We are really looking forward to working with him on his game."