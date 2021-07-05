Murder investigation launched after body found in a Bedfordshire field

A murder investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in a rural location in north Bedfordshire.

Police found the man's body on Thursday July 1 close to a farm track in fields off Turvey Road between the villages of Carlton and Turvey.

The man's next of kin have been informed, but a formal identification has yet to take place.

Officers remain in the area whilst further enquiries are carried out.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Hall, who is leading the investigation, said he understood that the local community would be concerned about the death.

However, he was keen to reassure the public that the detectives were working hard to find out exactly how the man died.

“We know that people may go walking in these fields and we would urge anyone who has been in this area over the past week or so to come forward," he said.

Police also want to hear from people who may have been driving along Carlton Road into Turvey Road, or used a layby or garage in the surrounding area, on Wednesday or Thursday to share their dash cam footage.

“I would also ask anyone with information, no matter how small, to get in touch," DCI Rob Hall added.