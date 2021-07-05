A murder investigation is underway in Southend after a woman died in a fire in the town.

Police were alerted by firefighters who had been called to Southchurch Road in the early hours on Saturday morning.

A 66-year-old woman was rescued and taken to hospital for treatment but later died from her injuries.

Murder investigation launched after woman dies in fire in Southend Credit: ITV Anglia

Detectives say after an examination of what caused the fire they are now treating the woman's death as murder.

A 49-year-old man from Southend, who police say was known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.