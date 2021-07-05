NHS heroes and volunteers from across the east recognised for work in pandemic

Frontline NHS heroes and volunteers from across our region have been recognised for their efforts during the pandemic.
The Queen has awarded the highest honour, the George Cross, to the NHS and thanked them for their "courage, compassion and dedication".
The Duchess of Cambridge was due to attend a service at St Paul's Cathedral alongside Prince William today, which also celebrated the 73rd anniversary of the NHS, but is now self-isolating after coming into contact with someone with coronavirus.
Hundreds of frontline workers came together at St Paul's cathedral to mark the 73rd anniversary of the NHS.
It's an anniversary which has been overshadowed by the pandemic.
Among those at the ceremony alongside the Duke of Cambridge was Terry Davies who has been volunteering as a marshall at Fakenham Medical Practice in Norfolk
Nora O'Shea who worked as a Well-being coordinator for the NHS in Cambridgeshire was also among several hundred frontline staff and volunteers who were invited
Since the first covid vaccination in December, more than 63 million jabs have been delivered
Helping drive those numbers in Essex was a vaccine van which launched two months ago, targeting communities across the county where uptake is low
The service at St Paul's marked all those in the NHS who have shown commitment and courage.
The last 18 months has tested the NHS more than at any time during the last 73 years.
To mark that incredible effort, it's now been awarded the George Cross by the Queen, the highest honour possible
England footballer Jordan Henderson, who helped put his team through to the Euro 2020 semi-finals, said NHS staff are the "real heroes".
He was appointed an Official NHS Charities Together Champion in January.
Norfolk actress Olivia Coleman, whose mother was a nurse, also praised the work of the NHS staff.