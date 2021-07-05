NHS heroes and volunteers from across the east recognised for work in pandemic

Frontline NHS heroes and volunteers from across our region have been recognised for their efforts during the pandemic. The Queen has awarded the highest honour, the George Cross, to the NHS and thanked them for their "courage, compassion and dedication". The Duchess of Cambridge was due to attend a service at St Paul's Cathedral alongside Prince William today, which also celebrated the 73rd anniversary of the NHS, but is now self-isolating after coming into contact with someone with coronavirus.

NHS Workers at the service in St Paul's Credit: PA Wire

Hundreds of frontline workers came together at St Paul's cathedral to mark the 73rd anniversary of the NHS.

It's an anniversary which has been overshadowed by the pandemic.

Terry Davies Credit: ITV Anglia

Among those at the ceremony alongside the Duke of Cambridge was Terry Davies who has been volunteering as a marshall at Fakenham Medical Practice in Norfolk

Watching the army of volunteers up and down the country, and my partner is the nurse manager here, so I thought what can I do to make a difference, why don't I become a volunteer? It gives you the feel good factor, it is absolutely brilliant. It is nice to help people isn't it? Terry Davies, NHS Volunteer

Nora O'Shea Credit: ITV Anglia

Nora O'Shea who worked as a Well-being coordinator for the NHS in Cambridgeshire was also among several hundred frontline staff and volunteers who were invited

In my heart I will be taking every member of staff I work with every day and beyond, I know they are equally as deserving, so they can share that moment with me Nora O'Shea

Dr Smitesh Patel Credit: ITV Anglia

Since the first covid vaccination in December, more than 63 million jabs have been delivered Helping drive those numbers in Essex was a vaccine van which launched two months ago, targeting communities across the county where uptake is low

We have done a lot of work with community and faith leaders to get it out to places like mosques, temples, places of worship where people feel comfortable and people they know. To be honest, giving vaccines to people that we think may not have taken them up if we didn't have a service like this Dr Smitesh Patel, GP, St George's Medical Practice

The service at St Paul's marked all those in the NHS who have shown commitment and courage.

I chose the job that I do because I care for my patients and it has been no more apparent over the last year. I want to say a personal thank-you for the teamwork and resilience the team have done to look after the patients during these tough times and how we together have put the patient and welfare at the front and centre of what we do Kamal Patel, Consultant, Addenbrooke's Hospital

Dr Kamal Patel and Helen Mercer from Addenbrooke's Hospital Credit: ITV Anglia

The last 18 months has tested the NHS more than at any time during the last 73 years. To mark that incredible effort, it's now been awarded the George Cross by the Queen, the highest honour possible

I think the NHS will be here for another 73 years. I think we have demonstrated over the past 18 months and prior to that how we have adapted and changed to the needs and keep all the patients and staff safe Helen Mercer, Matron, Addenbrooke's Hospital

England footballer Jordan Henderson, who helped put his team through to the Euro 2020 semi-finals, said NHS staff are the "real heroes".

He was appointed an Official NHS Charities Together Champion in January.

After the last 16 months, this nation owes so much to the NHS and the least we can do this July is encourage everybody to express their collective gratitude for that selfless support Jordan Henderson

Norfolk actress Olivia Coleman, whose mother was a nurse, also praised the work of the NHS staff.