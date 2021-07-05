Parent power brings pupil's prom to Felixstowe
Watch our report from Victoria Lampard
The school prom used to be a strictly American event, but it has become a big deal in this country in recent years.
Students spend months planning their outfits and their mode of transport but so many have been left disappointed in the last few weeks with restrictions leading to events either being postponed or cancelled altogether.
When parents In Felixstowe heard their children would be missing out on the occasion they gathered support from across the town to ensure the year 11s still had their big send off. Some Felixstowe Academy students who had been counting down the days told ITV News Anglia of their disappointment when it was cancelled, saying they were annoyed and upset.
Many schools had been relying on restrictions being lifted last month and when that didn't happen, some were able to move their prom to later in the summer but others felt they had to cancel.
That included Felixstowe Academy with the headteacher telling us they were deeply disappointed. Determined that their children should have their big night, Darren Aitchison along with other parents came together to see if they could make it happen.
And next month their prom is due to take place in a marquee at Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club
Similar parent groups are being formed across the region, to make sure school leavers get their send off.
At Jeneve Prom dress shop in Colchester they say there's been a lot of concern about whether or not the dresses that can cost hundreds of pounds will actually be worn.
The Felixstowe prom will include a disco, karaoke, chocolate fountain and photo booths.