Police officers in Downham Market are appealing for information after the rape of a man in his late teens in the town.

The incident happened on Saturday 3rd July just before 1am in the church yard at St Edmund's Church, on Church Road

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape and questioned at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre. He's since been released under investigation.

Both men had met one another prior to the incident and I can confirm we’re not linking this to any other incidents in the Downham area Detective Inspector Richard Weller

Police appeal following rape of a man in Downham Market Credit: ITV Anglia

Detectives say their enquiries into exactly what happened are continuing and they're appealing for anyone with information to come forward.