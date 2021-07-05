Police appeal following rape of a man in Downham Market
Police officers in Downham Market are appealing for information after the rape of a man in his late teens in the town.
The incident happened on Saturday 3rd July just before 1am in the church yard at St Edmund's Church, on Church Road
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape and questioned at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre. He's since been released under investigation.
Detectives say their enquiries into exactly what happened are continuing and they're appealing for anyone with information to come forward.