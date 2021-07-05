Police appeal following rape of a man in Downham Market

Police appeal following rape of a man in Downham Market Credit: ITV News

Police officers in Downham Market are appealing for information after the rape of a man in his late teens in the town.

The incident happened on Saturday 3rd July just before 1am in the church yard at St Edmund's Church, on Church Road

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape and questioned at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre. He's since been released under investigation.

Police appeal following rape of a man in Downham Market Credit: ITV Anglia

Detectives say their enquiries into exactly what happened are continuing and they're appealing for anyone with information to come forward.