Sports stadiums across the East will be able to welcome capacity crowds again from July 19 after the government vowed to press ahead with plans to end all Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

In a press conference on Monday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that the limit on numbers of people attending "concerts, theatre, and sports events" would be lifted later this month.

It means that supporters will be able to return to stadiums in time for the start of the new EFL and Premier League seasons which kick-off in August, while other sporting venues across East Anglia will also be allowed to let crowds back in.

The proposals will still need to be approved in a final vote on July 12.

If the plan is given the green light, social distancing would also come to an end and face masks would no longer be mandatory.

There will also be no legal requirement for stadiums to ask for vaccine passports, and fans will be able to chant and cheer.

The news will come as a huge boost for sports clubs across East Anglia, many of whom have been left with big holes in their finances after being forced to play the vast majority of last season behind closed doors.

Some clubs were able to welcome very limited crowds back last winter, but that was soon scrapped after coronavirus cases rocketed again.