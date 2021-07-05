Students at UEA asked to take PCR test after rise in Covid-19 cases
Students and staff at the University of East Anglia are being asked to get PCR tested for Covid-19 this week after a recent rise in infections associated with the Norwich campus.
Public Health officials and the University are arranging for tests to be made available for students living on campus and those in private accommodation in Norwich.
The tests will also be available to staff who are regularly visiting the campus.
Find out more about the coronavirus data in the ITV Anglia region
Mobile testing units have been set up and are open from 9 until 6.30 every day.
PCR home testing kits are also being delivered to the flats in halls of residence on campus.
UEA has been offering lateral flow testing throughout the pandemic and now the move has been made to switch to PCR testing on campus over the next week after data from testing and contact tracing data showed a rise in infections in Norwich.
A large number of these are located at the UEA and the neighbouring residential areas, with a high prevalence of infections in young people aged between 18 and 30 associated with the university.
Public health officials have issued key advice to staff and students
Should I take a test even if I don't feel ill?
Should I take a test even if I don't feel ill?
Yes. Even if you don’t feel unwell, around a third of people with the virus have no symptoms but could infect others, so it’s still vital to get a test. It’s important to follow the advice after your test result and self-isolate if required.
Is there any support available?
Is there any support available?
Support to isolate is available from both UEA and Norfolk County Council, please contact Norfolk County Council if you need help.
Norfolk County Council’s Outbreak Management Team, UEA, Norwich City Council environmental health, Norfolk Constabulary, Norfolk and Waveney CCG, Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital laboratories are working together to co-ordinate the response.
Do I need to take a test if I've recently tested positive?
Do I need to take a test if I've recently tested positive?
Students who have tested positive in the last 90 days do not need to participate in this wave of PCR testing