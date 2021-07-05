Students and staff at the University of East Anglia are being asked to get PCR tested for Covid-19 this week after a recent rise in infections associated with the Norwich campus.

Public Health officials and the University are arranging for tests to be made available for students living on campus and those in private accommodation in Norwich.

The tests will also be available to staff who are regularly visiting the campus.

Despite all best efforts, it’s not surprising that we are seeing this increase in cases amongst university students as we know there is a lower rate of vaccination amongst this population and a much higher likelihood of young people living in houses of multiple occupation and socialising in pubs and other venues Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk’s Director of Public Health

Students at UEA asked to take PCR test after rise in Covid-19 cases Credit: ITV Anglia

Mobile testing units have been set up and are open from 9 until 6.30 every day.

PCR home testing kits are also being delivered to the flats in halls of residence on campus.

This is a one-off PCR test to help public health officials understand the level of infection and break the chain of transmission. By taking part in this one-week PCR test students and staff will be assisting public health and helping to contain the virus UEA Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Neil Ward

UEA has been offering lateral flow testing throughout the pandemic and now the move has been made to switch to PCR testing on campus over the next week after data from testing and contact tracing data showed a rise in infections in Norwich.

A large number of these are located at the UEA and the neighbouring residential areas, with a high prevalence of infections in young people aged between 18 and 30 associated with the university.