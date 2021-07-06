A woman's died after a crash during a race at the Snetterton circuit in Norfolk.

The British Automobile Racing Club (BARC) confirmed the driver died during a C1 endurance event on Sunday.

Angela Lucas suffered fatal injuries in the incident around three hours into Sunday’s second C1 contest of the event.

Lucas had made a handful of appearances with the C1 Racing Club and was a popular figure on the circuit.

Series boss Robin Welsh has paid tribute saying: “Angela was a popular and well-known character within the C1 Racing Club, and what’s happened is a huge shock to everyone who is part of the close-knit C1 racing community.

“My thoughts, and those of everyone involved with the club, are with Angela’s family and friends at this time.”

BARC says its sympathies are with the driver's family and friends.

An investigation's been launched and support's being provided for staff at the circuit.

"The British Automobile Racing Club is now working with the national governing body, Motorsport UK, and the police to understand the circumstances of the incident ."

Snetterton Race Circuit, Norfolk. Credit: ITV News Anglia.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the Snetterton Circuit said:

"The C1 Racing Club has quickly grown into a strong and close-knit community since its creation in 2018 and our thoughts are with the family and friends of those affected. Our thoughts are also with the volunteer marshals and rescue crews who were involved in the event and we are offering them all our support at this difficult time."