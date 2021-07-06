A collection of previously unseen letters written by Florence Nightingale between 1875 and 1880 are to be sold at auction in Essex.

The 19 missives were sent to her friend and one time colleague, Miss Leslie Gardiner. They are highly personal and at times informal.

The women were two leading professionals of their time and offer a valuable insight into Florence Nightingale’s opinions on traditional nursing method.

One letter dated March 15th, 1878 reads ‘I have sent, sorely against the grain, her choice of a 'Midwifery' book, fit only for medical students and to make nurses into pig- ignorant'.

In another, Florence Nightingale writes of her anguish as she cared for her mother in her last few hours.

I had been summoned down here to take charge of my Mother, a widow and infirm. A few hours after my arrival, a case of infectious disease, not contracted here, declared itself in a new corner, which is spite of Nursing and Medical care, proved fatal. I could summon no one to help me and I am scarcely able to write even this... God help us. God speed our work for we need his love An extract from a letter written by Florence Nightgale in 1877 about her mother's death

This previously unseen collection will be sold by Colchester auctioneers, Reeman Dansie Auctions. They had belonged to a descendent of Leslie Gardiner and are expected to fetch £5,000-7,000 at auction on Wednesday 14th July.