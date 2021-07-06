All female rowing team smash world record for crossing the Pacific

Four rowers have this morning (6th July) smashed the World Record for the fastest all female team to cross the Pacific, completing it fourteen days faster than the now previous record.

'The Ocean Sheroes' team completed the race which saw them row 2,400 nautical miles in 35 days, 14 hours and 32 minutes.

The four women, Lily Lower from Burnham on Crouch in Essex, Bella Collins, Purusha Gordon and Mary Sutherland also become the first all British four to complete the Great Pacific Race.

Whilst the nightshifts were super tough when the waves were hitting us from all angles in the pitch black, the incredible sunsets and moonrise and surfing down the waves made up for it. Lily Lower, Rower from Burnham on Crouch

The Ocean Sheroes team finishing the race in record time. Credit: The Oceans Heroes team

The women were pushed to their limits, rowing 2 hours on 2 hours off, 24/7 in brutal conditions of 30ft waves and gusts of wind reaching 47mph.

Despite this they smashed the previous world record of 50 days, 8 hours and 14 minutes by 14 days.

The Ocean Sheroes team, Lily Lower from Burnham on Crouch (far right) Credit: Ocean Sheroes team

Since its launch in 2014, only 22 teams have ever completed the Great Pacific Race.

They row the 2,400 nautical miles from San Francisco to Hawaii.

Only two four-person all females teams have reached the finish line.

To cross an ocean by human power alone and to cross waters never chartered before, at times at the mercy of Mother Nature, was a privilege and the most incredible adventure of a lifetime. Whilst the certificate will hang on the wall, it’s the experience, stories and learnings that will continue to shape me for the better. Purusha Gordon, Rower

The Ocean Sheroes team nearing the finish line. Credit: The Ocean Sheroes team nearing the finish line.

The Ocean Sheroes want to raise £60,000 for the Sebin Project to support the work for cleaner oceans to preserve the planet.

The Seabin 6.0 is a revolution in ocean cleaning technology, helping to create cleaner oceans with healthier marine life.