Bedfordshire Police appeals for witnesses following a kidnap in Luton

Police in Bedfordshire are appealing for witnesses following a report of a kidnap in Luton.

The incident, happened on Wednesday night, with three black men approached the victim's vehicle, which was parked on William Street, Luton, opposite the RV News shop.

Two of the suspects got into the vehicle and directed the victim to drive to several locations throughout Luton, including Bury Park, London Road, Dunstable Road.

The victim was attacked in his vehicle and made to carry out large bank transfers to the suspects. The suspect eventually left the victim’s vehicle in Lynx Way.

DC Kimberley Anderson investigating “This incident has left the victim extremely shaken up, with facial bruising and a large amount of financial loss.

“This kind of crime will not be tolerated on the streets of Bedfordshire and I am keen to speak to anyone who may have any information, or who saw anything suspicious in William Street, Bury Park, London Road, Dunstable Road.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number BP-01072021-0015, you can also report information via the online reporting centre https://www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report/Report#c1157068

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111