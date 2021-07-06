Donations have poured in for the family of a man who died trying to save a child's life in Milton Keynes last week.

A fundraising page has been set up to help support the family of Richard Woodcock who died during an incident in Denmead, in Two Mile Ash on Saturday, June 26.

Joshua Farrell, who was a friend of Mr Woodcocks set up the page, said "There isn’t a moment that will go by that he won‘t be sorrowfully missed."

Since being created 3 days ago, it's already raised more than £5,000 which will be given to Richard's wife and two children.

Those of you who knew Richard, know what an incredible person he was and he showed that right up until his untimely end. Richard was able to make anyone around him chuckle and he made everyone and anyone feel important. He was an amazing Father, Husband, Son, Uncle, Brother and Friend. Joshua Farrell

The incident happened on Saturday June 26 Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Woodcock's family recently paid tribute to him. In a statement, his family said, "We are devastated that Richard has been taken from us in such circumstances but we are also so immensely proud of the sacrifice that he has made to try and save a little boy’s life."

His wife added that it had been a blessing to share her life with him.

She described him as her, "dearest friend, my biggest love, my soul mate. My kind, generous, funny, clever, cheeky husband."

Police were at the scene in Denmead days after the incident. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Thank you for loving me and being the best father to our children. I’ll love you and cherish our time together forever,” she added.

The 38-year old's body was found by Thames Valley Police when they forced their way into a property after being called to a disturbance.

Another man, Kelvin Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after a police officer fired four shots.

Inquests into the deaths of Mr Woodcock and Mr Igweani were opened at two separate hearings and adjourned until November.