First ever 'Wellbeing dog' Holly joins Cambridgeshire police

Cambridgeshire police is to welcome a new recruit, their first ever Wellbeing dog.

Holly, a six year old Labrador will work with two specially trained officers and travel to any police department that needs their time.

Research shows being around dogs can have a positive effect on mental health and can help reduce stress, anxiety, depression and loneliness.

The very nature of policing means officers and staff all too often experience particularly stressful and difficult situations which can easily cause both immediate and long lasting effects on our mental and physical health. Deputy Chief Constable Jane Gyford

Holly the Wellbeing dog at Cambridgeshire police HQ. Credit: Cambridgeshire police

Following a host of training courses, six-year-old Labrador Holly is now ready to start work. It's hoped she will provide a calming environment where staff can talk openly about how they are feeling with specially trained officers.

Any department or individual who has gone through, or is experiencing, traumatic or challenging events can bid for time with Holly.

Holly with her owner Paul Roe. Credit: Cambridgeshire police.

She will come with either owner PC Paul Roe or Inspector Paul Law, who are both trained wellbeing champions.