Fury over flooded underpass in Capel St Mary

Residents of Capel St Mary and the surrounding area are calling on Highways England to fix a road underpass that keeps flooding.

Since Friday the road under the A12 has been flooded leaving drivers with a seven mile detour.

Drivers said it was impassable with some vehicles getting stuck Credit: Lois Curtis

Highways Suffolk spent several hours on the scene this morning pumping the floodwater away and then specialist equipment was brought in for the clean up operation.

Highways Suffolk cleaned the road before reopening it Credit: ITV News Anglia

Highways England said they have fixed the problem and were investigating the issue. But locals say it happens every time it rains and the situation is having a big impact on people in the area.

Marianne Munday is the Chair of Bentley Parish Council. "To get to the doctors' surgery, the supermarket, all the main services, residents have to get through this underpass", she said. "But what they're now faced with is a seven mile detour along a fast-moving A12 and we know until the problem is properly sorted, if there's rain tonight, we'll have the same problem".

Listen to part of Marianne Munday's interview: