"Knife Angel" to bring a message to Chelmsford

A series of anti knife crime events are to take place in Chelmsford in the next couple of months, ahead of the arrival of the "Knife Angel" sculpture.

The 27ft angel, which is made from 100 thousand blunted blades, travels around the country to raise awareness of the consequences of knife violence.

It'll arrive in the city's Central Park on September 6th and education, outreach and workshops to spread its anti-violence message are already underway.

The visit to the city was organised by Keep It 100 Essex.

The sculpture represents intolerance to all forms of violent behaviour and is the only monument to travel the whole of the UK with a commitment to bring about social change.

Towns and cities wanting to host the the Knife Angel must agree to 28 days of intensive youth anti-violence education.

To coincide with the hosting the sculpture, a knife amnesty has been planned with the message, ‘Save a Life, Surrender Your Knife’

New knife bins will be placed around Chelmsford so that anyone with a weapon can dispose of it safely and without fear of prosecution.

Chelmsford City Council's Cabinet Member for Greener and Safer Chelmsford, Cllr Rose Moore, hopes this anti-violence programme will have a lasting legacy.

“It's an honour for Chelmsford to host the Knife Angel; this stunning sculpture and its powerful anti-violence message will be a symbol of hope for our city and its presence in Central Park a sign that we want much more for our young people," she said