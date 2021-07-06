Staff 'heartbroken' after more than a hundred animals die in fire at private zoo
More than one hundred animals have died and thirty others have been affected by a fire overnight at a private zoo on the Dengie Peninsula in Essex.
Around 250 animals are looked after at a farm owned by the J & C Petting Zoo with around eighty per cent of them rescued or unwanted pets or those who have retired from the Maldon Promenade Petting Zoo.
The owners told ITV News Anglia that they've lost parrots, cockatoos, macaws, a giant tortoise and meerkats among many. Staff say they are "heartbroken", describing the loss as 'numbing'. Some animals have now been relocated.
A Gofundme page has so far raised more than £1,000
The owners say any fundraising will go towards staff counselling, repairing the infrastructure, replacing vehicles and freezers and equipment lost.
"Absolute thanks to the fire service, staff, family & friends who help save countless little animal lives."
Essex Fire and Rescue carried out an investigation into the fire and found an accidental electrical fault was the cause.