Staff 'heartbroken' after more than a hundred animals die in fire at private zoo

More than one hundred animals have died and thirty others have been affected by a fire overnight at a private zoo on the Dengie Peninsula in Essex.

Overnight on the 5th July 2021 we have suffered a devastating fire at our private farm on the Dengie Peninsula, with the help of the fire brigade, friends and family we have managed to save some animals but we have suffered numerous losses. J & C Party Pets

Around 250 animals are looked after at a farm owned by the J & C Petting Zoo with around eighty per cent of them rescued or unwanted pets or those who have retired from the Maldon Promenade Petting Zoo.

The owners told ITV News Anglia that they've lost parrots, cockatoos, macaws, a giant tortoise and meerkats among many. Staff say they are "heartbroken", describing the loss as 'numbing'. Some animals have now been relocated.

We will never forget the beautiful animals that we have lost in such tragic circumstances, some of the little guys kept at our private farm were retired, resting or previous unwanted pets that we tried so hard to care for. J and C Party Pets

A Gofundme page has so far raised more than £1,000

The owners say any fundraising will go towards staff counselling, repairing the infrastructure, replacing vehicles and freezers and equipment lost.

"Absolute thanks to the fire service, staff, family & friends who help save countless little animal lives."

Essex Fire and Rescue carried out an investigation into the fire and found an accidental electrical fault was the cause.