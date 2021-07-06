Norfolk based Lotus unveils latest sports car 'Emira'

Play video

ITV News Anglia spoke to the Managing Director of Lotus Cars, Matt Windle

Norfolk based Lotus cars has unveiled its new sports car 'Emira', a more "usable and everyday car" with prices starting at around £60,000.

Watch footage of the new 'Emira' on display for the first time

Play video

It will be the "last hurrah" for the internal combustion engine say the company with production starting at the end of the first quarter of next year.

Lotus Cars, Hethel near Norwich. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Lotus Cars has seen huge investment since it was taken over by Chinese firm Geely in 2017 with a cash injection of £100 million for new facilities in Norfolk.

Our cars will remain 'Handmade in Hethel', though our people will be supported by new processes and technologies that will only enhance efficiency and build quality. It is a 'best of both worlds' solution. David Hewitt, Executive Director, Operations, Lotus

The new 'Emira' sports car from Lotus. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Former F1 Driver Jenson Button spoke to ITV Anglia's Raveena Ghattaura about driving the new Emira