'School bubbles and isolation' to come to an end

Play video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Elodie Harper

There may be relief for many parents and teachers after it was announced that covid bubbles in schools will be axed later this month.

Under the current rules, if a pupil in a bubble tests positive for Covid then the whole group must self-isolate at home, but that requirement will be dropped from July 19th.

From then, contact tracing by NHS Test and Trace will take over.

Gavin Williamson also told the House of Commons that it will also “not be necessary to stagger start and finish times” at schools.

At County Upper in Bury St Edmunds, keeping students separate has meant they have also missed out on activities that involve mixing year groups, with many students keen for it to end.

Figures show around 500,000 children are currently off school across the UK and although schools are happy to see the back of the bubble system, they are feeling the need to still be cautious.

Students should be self-testing at home as much as they are now, I would be encouraging students to wear masks in common spaces around the school and I would be hoping that they continue to do hands, face space as that seems to be good practice. Nick Froy, Headteacher County Upper School

Some schools fear eliminating bubbles won't end all the disruption. At Saffron Walden County High they've had over 30 cases of Covid this month and fear a surge in Delta will also be damaging to education.