Coastal communities should benefit from Wind energy windfall

Towns and villages along the Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex coast should be able to benefit financially from offshore wind, the Government has been urged.

Coastal and rural communities should be paid for hosting offshore wind farms to prevent a similar backlash to fracking.

Former energy secretary Dame Andrea Leadsom Credit: PA Images

Former energy secretaries, including Northamptonshire MP Dame Andrea Leadsom, and Amber Rudd have called for compensation for communities where onshore infrastructure such as underground cables, pylons and substations has to be built to connect offshore turbines to the grid.

They also say they support an offshore wind "ring main" where neighbouring farms in the sea work together to reduce the burden of infrastructure on communities.

They make their comments in the foreword of a report by think tank Policy Exchange, which calls for the Government to introduce mandatory "offshore wind wealth funds" for all new offshore wind farms.

It also calls for a package of reforms, which includes moves to improve coordination on new infrastructure that could save up to £6 billion by 2050, warning that the current rules were likely to increase energy bills.

Construction work on the East Anglia ONE windfarm off the East Anglian coast. Credit: Submitted

Funding from the wealth fund should pay for upgrades to community facilities, enhancing local services and improving people's skills in the area, with a typical one gigawatt (1GW) offshore wind farm providing around #2 million a year to local projects for the first 15 years.

Without action, the report warns that offshore wind farms will increasingly face local backlash, similar to that seen for onshore wind farms and shale gas extraction through controversial fracking.

Local opposition including court challenges could hamper efforts to meet the Government's ambition to establish 40 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030, limiting jobs and slowing down emissions cuts, it said.

Despite being out at sea, and therefore having less impact than onshore wind or fracking operations, each offshore farm currently builds its own connection to the onshore network.

Planned new farms are already causing significant concern here in the east.

In the foreword, Dame Andrea and Ms Rudd said: "Local communities are rightly concerned about the sheer amount of infrastructure built by individual offshore wind companies and the Government must act.